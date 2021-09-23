Good that climate talks topped the agenda

In reference to the National Editorial The 76th UNGA must focus on the climate crisis (September 22): this was nicely done. The UN summit being held this year is good news. It's important for leaders to meet in person to discuss various issues. And seeing the frequency of natural disasters, it was good to know that climate talks took up so much of the main agenda. Hope all countries resolve to take action.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Dutch architects have outdone themselves

With regard to Nilanjana Gupta and Pawan Singh's report First look inside the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (September 21): this project looks beautiful. Some amazing innovation on display. Can't wait to check this out and the rest of the sustainability pavilion.

Adhitya C, Singapore

A milestone for NYUAD

With reference to Gillian Duncan's report New York University Abu Dhabi celebrates a decade of achievement (September 21): What an amazing achievement. Can’t believe it’s already been 10 years.

Yasir El Mahdi, Abu Dhabi

In defence of beauty pageants

I write to you with regard to Shelina Janmohamed's op-ed A century after they began, isn't it time to end beauty pageants? (September 3): the author poses the question, "Isn't it time to end beauty pageants?" Although there are women in pageants hoping to become famous based on their looks, there are many more women who are intelligent and accomplished. They may also be beautiful, but should that be held against them? Pageants have enabled these women to advance their careers in the arts, law, medicine, politics and other fields. Pageants have given some of these woman a platform to share their views.

The author states that most women are strong and confident, but pageants are affecting their self-esteem. This is a contradictory statement. There are women who could easily win a pageant, but choose other pursuits. Some women could not make it past the initial application process, but so what? They know they have much to offer in other areas. Viewers enjoy watching pageants and don't believe the women in them represent all women. Also, pageants unite people in some countries and allow them to feel pride as they support their representative.

Sports are definitely more competitive and dangerous, but no one calls for their demise. Many young men hope to play professionally, but cannot reach that impossible standard. Also, athletes' bodies can be described as superhuman. Should all sports be eliminated because someone may feel inferior?

Pageant and sports are ways to celebrate some men and women. Let's find ways to celebrate all men and women for their accomplishments.

Peter Glover, Dubai