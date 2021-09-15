Celebrating one year of the Abraham Accords

One year ago today, the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed the Abraham Accords in Washington, DC, initiating a process of normalisation with Israel that was subsequently joined by Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. The UAE leadership that day produced a genuinely historic achievement, one that opened new possibilities for peace and prosperity for Emiratis and Israelis, and for people throughout the entire region.

Now, one year later, we see the fruits of this brave step. As State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted last month, the relationship between Israel and the UAE is flourishing. Commercial and people-to-people ties, for example, are thriving. A $1.1 billion UAE-backed investment in Israel’s offshore natural gas extraction is in the works. Israeli travellers are now ferried by regular, direct flights, letting them enjoy the UAE’s famous tourist spots and incredible hospitality; and the availability of kosher food throughout the Emirates shows that this is a two-way investment in each other’s cultures. The impressive high-tech communities in the UAE and Israel jointly launched the UAE-Il tech zone, an innovative platform that facilitates technological and entrepreneurial collaboration between the two countries.

The UAE and Israel formally opened their respective embassies in the past year, solidifying their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the region.

Just last week, some Emiratis joined Jews who marked the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, breaking bread together in the spirit of new beginnings. Israel will also participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai and showcase their technology to new markets. These are not simply symbolic achievements, but the foundations of a new, lasting partnership with the potential to spread peace and prosperity across the region.

The United States hopes other nations in the region will seize the momentum initiated by the UAE and choose a similar path of peace and prosperity. We are encouraged by signs that this is already happening. The peoples of the region deserve nothing less.

Today we applaud the UAE for being a diplomatic trailblazer. And we commit to continue walking this path toward peace and prosperity with the governments and people of the UAE and Israel.

Sean Murphy is Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in the UAE

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

