Weekly Saturday Newsletter

This week we revealed the measures that the Iraqi government is preparing to take to stop the draining of resources and tackle the dangerously rising budget deficit.

Our Kabul correspondent explained how the recent spate of Taliban attacks in Helmand province may actually signal a fracturing of the extremist group.

After the battle against polio was suspended because of the pandemic, our Pakistan correspondent reported from Lahore on the resumption of the vaccination programme.

The challenge facing Egypt: unearth more mummies – but beware the Pharaohs’ curse.

Read the inside story of the Moscow research centre at the forefront of the search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

What’s it like to be stuck with a quarantine wristband on your return to Abu Dhabi from abroad? Our writer shared his first-hand experience.

And find out about the quest to unearth more details about Ras Al Khaimah’s intriguing ‘Red Island’.

Take a look at the portable Covid-19 testing kit that can deliver a result in just 35 minutes.

The story of the Syrian girl who lost an eye in the Beirut blast – and then was given a prosthetic by the UAE.

From coma to kitesurfing, the sports enthusiast who reinvented himself after a disastrous accident.

Our Beyond the Headlines podcast looked back at a turbulent year in Lebanon, from fires to revolution to a massive explosion, and talked to Lebanese about what comes next.

Business Extra discussed the role of a vaccine in economic recovery and the companies, investors and citizens who stand to gain and lose.

And remember to get all the essential news you need in The Daily Update.

Ed Husain accused far-left politicians in the West of trying to hijack Muslim identity for their own cause.

David Lepeska condemned Turkey’s foreign policy as a revival of Ottoman adventurism on the high seas.

And Janine di Giovanni bemoaned the lack of women working in scientific research.

Dan Gledhill

Deputy Editor-in-Chief