Misogyny in politics creating more conflicts, top UN Women official warns

Widespread political misogyny that precludes women from peacemaking and international negotiations will lead to longer and more frequent conflicts that will affect future generations, the head of UN Women warned on Thursday.

Addressing the UN Security Council during its annual debate on women, peace and security, UN Women's executive director Sima Bahous said 612 million women and girls are now affected by conflict worldwide, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to a decade ago.

She said women's participation in decision-making and peace processes remains stagnant, with their representation in peace negotiations averaging below 10 per cent, and under 20 per cent in UN-led processes over the past decade.

“Women are frustrated by the meetings they are invited to in the margins of actual decision-making, the many consultations with no outcome, the strategies with no funding,” Ms Bahous said. "They want to see the Women, Peace and Security agenda implemented and resourced.

“The weaponisation of misogyny for political gain is extracting a price we will pay for generations. That price will be more conflicts, longer conflicts, more devastating conflicts.”

She noted a 50 per cent surge in conflict-related sexual violence cases and a 35 per cent increase in grave violations against girls.

Ms Bahous said one in two women and girls in conflict zones are suffering from moderate to severe food insecurity, while 61 per cent of global maternal deaths occur in 35 war-affected countries, where maternity wards are bombed, reproductive health care is blocked and sexual violence is escalating.

Ahead of the meeting, the Security Council urged all member countries, the UN and stakeholders to increase political and financial backing for women-led peace-building efforts at all levels.

“Peace agreements are more enduring when women are involved, reducing the costs and suffering of prolonged conflicts in this world,” they said.

