Russian news outlet RT is de facto spy service that collects cash for arms, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday accused Russian media outlet RT of being a “de facto arm of Russia's intelligence apparatus”.

The State Department also alleged that RT has procured “lethal aid” for the Russian military through an online crowdfunding platform.

“We know that RT possess cyber capabilities and engaged in covert information influence operations and military procurement,” Mr Blinken told reporters.

US authorities this month unveiled a series of actions including sanctions and charges against Russian media outlets over alleged attempts to interfere in this year's US presidential election.

On Friday, the State Department sanctioned three entities and two people connected to Russia's “destabilising actions abroad”.

The entities include Rossiya Segodnya, a state-owned broadcast agency based in Moscow, and TV-Novosti, which controls RT. The department also placed sanctions on Dimitry Konstantinovich Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya.

“Rossiya Segodnya and these five subsidiaries are no longer merely the fire hoses of Russian government propaganda and disinformation. They are engaged in covert influence activities aimed at undermining American elections and democracies,” Mr Blinken said, adding they are essentially functioning like a branch of Russian intelligence.

The State Department has previously imposed visa restrictions on Rossiya Segodnya and its affiliates.

Mr Blinken also referenced Russian efforts to undermine the electoral process in Moldova and to destabilise Argentina.

The State Department alleges that in 2023, the Russian government embedded cyber operational capabilities within RT.

Mr Blinken said the media company has also procured “lethal aid” for the Russian military.

“One of its projects is a large online crowdfunding programme in Russia operating within our team and through social media channels to provide support and military equipment, supplies, weaponry to Russian military units in Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.

“This includes sniper rifles, suppressors, body armour, night vision equipment, drones, radio equipment, diesel generators.”

Inside%20Out%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKelsey%20Mann%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Amy%20Poehler%2C%20Maya%20Hawke%2C%20Ayo%20Edebiri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A