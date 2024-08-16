Blinken heading to Israel to make ceasefire push

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart for Israel on Saturday as part of a continued diplomatic push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

The visit comes amid fears Iran could at any moment launch a retaliatory strike against Israel following the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

“Secretary Blinken will underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any other actions that could undermine the ability to finalise an agreement,” the State Department said.

The US, with support from Egypt and Qatar, on Friday presented a ceasefire proposal to Israel and Hamas that the mediating countries say “bridges remaining gaps” between the two sides. However, a Hamas spokesman in Lebanon said the offer “does not look promising”.

Mr Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in person on Monday, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding the Israeli delegation at the Doha ceasefire talks would head back to Israel later on Friday.

