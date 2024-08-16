US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will 'underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation', said officials. AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will 'underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation', said officials. AFP

News

US

Blinken heading to Israel to make ceasefire push

US Secretary of State's visit comes amid fears of wider conflict with Iran

The National
The National

16 August, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart for Israel on Saturday as part of a continued diplomatic push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

The visit comes amid fears Iran could at any moment launch a retaliatory strike against Israel following the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

“Secretary Blinken will underscore the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any other actions that could undermine the ability to finalise an agreement,” the State Department said.

The US, with support from Egypt and Qatar, on Friday presented a ceasefire proposal to Israel and Hamas that the mediating countries say “bridges remaining gaps” between the two sides. However, a Hamas spokesman in Lebanon said the offer “does not look promising”.

Mr Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in person on Monday, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding the Israeli delegation at the Doha ceasefire talks would head back to Israel later on Friday.

PETER PAN & WENDY

Director: David Lowery

Stars: Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Joshua Pickering

Rating: 3/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops

Install an air filter in your home.

Close your windows and turn on the AC.

Shower or bath after being outside.

Wear a face mask.

Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor.

If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Updated: August 16, 2024, 5:50 PM