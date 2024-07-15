The headquarters of the UN in New York. AFP
The headquarters of the UN in New York. AFP

UN appoints Omani diplomat as head of its mission in Iraq

Mohamed Al Hassan succeeds Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands

Adla Massoud

15 July, 2024

The UN on Monday announced the appointment of Mohamed Al Hassan of Oman as the new head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (Unami), which was set up after the US-led invasion of the country in 2003.

Based in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, the political mission was formed to lead post-conflict humanitarian work, co-ordinate reconstruction efforts and establish a representative government in the country.

As the new special representative for Iraq, Mr Al Hassan “brings to the position a broad range of diplomatic experience with a career spanning over 30 years working on preventive diplomacy, peacebuilding and development”, a UN statement said.

The Omani diplomat succeeds Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands, who became special co-ordinator for Lebanon in May.

Mr Al Hassan's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the UN mission, following Iraq’s formal request to the Security Council to conclude its operations by the end of 2025.

Baghdad said the UN mission was no longer needed as the country had made significant progress towards stability.

The request was approved by the 15-member Security Council on May 31.

Mr Al Hassan will be preparing “a transition and liquidation plan” for Unami to start transferring its tasks and withdrawing staff and assets by the end of its mandate.

The former ambassador has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Muscat, including acting undersecretary for diplomatic affairs in 2016, chief of staff in 2015 and head of the minister’s department in 2012. He also worked as Oman's ambassador to Russia.

He has served as Oman's representative at the UN since 2019.

Mr Al Hassan holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington in the US, a master's in international relations from St John’s University in New York and a doctorate in economics from the Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics and Informatics in Russia.

He speaks Arabic, English, Norwegian and Russian.

