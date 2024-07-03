US is undeniably 'complicit' in killing and starving Palestinians, former officials say

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A group of former US government officials who resigned over America's almost unflinching support for Israel since October 7 have accused President Joe Biden's administration of violating international law and “undeniable complicity” in the killing and starving of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The 12 former officials, from a range of backgrounds including the State Department and the White House, on Tuesday issued a scathing joint statement accusing the administration's Gaza policy of being a failure and a threat to US national security.

“America’s diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza,” the statements reads.

“This is not only morally reprehensible and in clear violation of international humanitarian law and US laws, but it has also put a target on America’s back”.

The letter comes as international criticism mounts against Israel's conduct in Gaza, where nearly 38,000 people have been killed, according to the local health ministry, and a humanitarian crisis has dragged on for months as Israel has refused to allow sufficient food and medicine into the strip.

Mr Biden has repeatedly called on Israel to do more to protect civilians, allow more aid into Gaza and sign on to a ceasefire proposal. None of his efforts have borne much fruit, with far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appearing determined to sidestep the admonitions of Mr Biden, a liberal.

Among the people who signed the joint statement were Josh Paul, a former US State Department official involved in Middle East diplomacy, Annelle Sheline a former foreign affairs officer, and other former officials from the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, the White House and the military.

They said US policy on Gaza has “significantly harmed” American political and economic interests across the region, “while US credibility has been deeply undermined worldwide at a time we need it most, when the world is characterised by a new era of strategic competition.”

“Critically, this failed policy has not achieved its stated objectives – it has not made Israelis any safer, it has emboldened extremists while it has been devastating for the Palestinian people, ensuring a vicious cycle of poverty and hopelessness, with all the implications of that cycle, for generations to come.”

The White House did not immediately comment.