Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to serve four-month sentence on contempt charges

Long-time Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was taken into custody on Monday after surrendering at a federal prison to begin a four-month sentence on contempt charges for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the US Capitol attack.

Bannon arrived at a low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, and was formally taken into federal custody, the Associated Press quoted the Bureau of Prisons as saying.

Speaking to reporters, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner”, said the former president was “very supportive” of him and condemned Democrats, as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I am proud of going to prison,” Bannon said. “I have not only no regrets, I'm proud of what I did.”

Shortly before he arrived to surrender, a small group of supporters, including Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, gathered on the side of the road outside the prison. They cheered as Ms Greene and Bannon addressed a press conference, holding up flags and signs supporting Bannon as a small group of protesters shouted, “Lock him up” and “traitor” – presumably references to President Joe Biden.

Trump is the Republican candidate challenging Mr Biden in the US election on November 5. The sentence could keep Bannon in jail almost until election day.

A judge had allowed Bannon to stay free for nearly two years while he appealed but ordered him to report to prison on July 1 after an appeals court panel upheld his contempt of Congress convictions. The Supreme Court on Friday rejected his last-minute appeal to stave off his sentence.

A jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the January 6 House of Representatives Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in the Republican ex-president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr Biden.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist during 2017 before a falling-out between them that was later patched up. He has played an instrumental role in right-wing media, particularly through his War Room podcast.

Another Trump aide, trade adviser Peter Navarro, has also been convicted of contempt of Congress. He reported to prison in March to serve his four-month sentence after the Supreme Court refused his bid to delay the sentence.

In addition to his conviction on contempt charges, Bannon is also facing criminal charges in New York State alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges, and that trial has been postponed until the end of September at the earliest.

Trump in 2021 pardoned Bannon on federal criminal charges on the alleged fraudulent wall scheme.