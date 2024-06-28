Live Blog
US President Joe Biden (R) and former US President Donald J. Trump (L) participate in the first 2024 presidential election debate, at Georgia Institute of Technologyâ€™s McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 June 2024. The first 2024 presidential election debate is hosted by CNN. EPA / WILL LANZONI / CNN PHOTOS MANDATORY CREDIT: CNN PHOTOS / CREDIT CNN - WILL LANZONI EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US presidential race live: Biden faces calls to step aside after poor debate performance

US President makes repeated stumbles and is unable to deflect barrage of falsehoods from Donald Trump

  • Biden struggles on debate stage against invigorated Trump
  • Prominent Democrats call for new presidential candidate
  • Former Republican election hopeful Haley predicts change for Democrats
  • CNN hosts first US debate between current and former presidents
  • Melania Trump misses presidential debate
President Joe Biden walks off stage at the end of the first presidential debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by first lady Jill Biden. AP

Updated: June 28, 2024, 2:47 PM