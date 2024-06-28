US presidential race live: Biden faces calls to step aside after poor debate performance

<p>President Joe Biden is facing a brutal reckoning after he repeatedly stumbled during last night’s debate, with some Democrats calling for him to step aside ahead of the November election.</p><p>Mr Biden was incapable of swatting down a stream of falsehoods from Donald Trump, who appeared calm and energised in contrast to a bewildered looking President who struggled to maintain thoughts.</p><p>Hand-wringing and panicking Democratic pundits immediately took to the airwaves to suggest another candidate should be found before the November 5 election, a tall order given Mr Biden’s determination to stay on the ballot.</p>