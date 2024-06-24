Texas woman tried to drown Palestinian-American toddler, authorities say

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after she allegedly attacked a Palestinian-American family and tried to drown a girl, 3, after making racist comments.

The attack took place on May 19 at an apartment complex pool in Euless, a suburb of Dallas, while the family's mother, who has not been identified, was watching her children in the shallow end of the pool.

A white American woman then reportedly approached the mother asking her if she was an American citizen and if the two children were hers.

She then allegedly jumped into the swimming pool and dragged the children to the deep end to drown them.

The mother then jumped into the pool. Her son, 6, was able to escape but the girl could not.

The alleged attacker then snatched off the mother’s headscarf and used it to beat her while forcing her daughter’s head underwater.

US President Joe Biden on Monday said he was “deeply disturbed” by the reports of the attack.

“I am deeply disturbed by the reports of an attempted drowning of a 3-year old Palestinian-American at a neighbourhood pool,” Mr Biden said in a post on X.

“No child should ever be subjected to a violent attack and my heart goes out to the family.”

A man helped the mother to rescue the children from the attacker, according to a media release.

Euless police said both children were examined by paramedics and were cleared.

“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids,” the mother said in a statement on Friday.

“My country is facing a war and we are facing that hate here.

“My daughter is traumatised. Whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again.”

The alleged attacker was identified as Elizabeth Wolf, 42, and she was arrested on the spot for public intoxication.

As Ms Wolf was being handcuffed by police, she allegedly shouted, “Tell her I will kill her and I will kill her whole family.”

She was later charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child. Local media reported that she has since been released on bail.

There has been concerns over a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment in the US, as the Israel-Gaza war, which began on October 7, drags on.

Advocacy groups say Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents, including violent assaults and online harassment, have been on the rise in the US.

On October 14 Wadea Al Fayoume, 6, a Palestinian-American boy, was killed and his mother left in critical condition after the family's landlord – who was angry over the Israel-Gaza war – attacked them with a knife in their home in Illinois.

In November three Palestinian American university students who were wearing keffiyehs and speaking Arabic were shot in Vermont.

In response to the increased attacks, the White House has announced a national strategy to fight Islamophobia.