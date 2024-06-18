Progressive Democrats seek to make Eid an official US holiday

A group of progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would recognise Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr as public holidays in the US.

But its pathway to passage is challenging in the Republican-majority House and Democratic-majority Senate, because “as of right now, we do not have any Senate or Republican co-sponsors,” the office of the bill's lead sponsor, Andre Carson, told The National on Tuesday.

“Muslim Americans are part of the fabric of our country,” Mr Carson said in a statement introducing the legislation, calling it “a chance to promote inclusion and tolerance of all people and all religions – the bedrock of our American values.”

Several House Republicans, including the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, declined to comment on the proposed legislation.

Samina Sohail, vice chairwoman of the Islamic Centre of Greater Cincinnati in Ohio, said official recognition of Eid “validates the Muslim experience” and that opposition to the bill would “continue the isolation and marginalisation that is felt by so many Muslim Americans in the current geopolitical environment.”

“Having an official Eid holiday would allow families to celebrate together without needing to take time off or miss important work and school events,” she told The National.

According to Pew Research polling from 2018, Muslims make up about 1.1 per cent of the US population – but that amount is expected to increase drastically in coming decades.

By 2040, “Muslims will replace Jews as the nation’s second-largest religious group after Christians,” and will make up 2.1 per cent of the US population by 2050, according to Pew.

At the local level, increasing numbers of US school districts with high Muslim student populations have recognised Eid Al Fitr as a celebrated holiday, including a day off school.