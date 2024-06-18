Justin Timberlake arrested in New York on suspicion of drink driving

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Timberlake, 43, was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbour, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Timberlake's representatives did not immediately comment.

The pop star and actor has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his cast mates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002.

As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.

He has won 10 Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.