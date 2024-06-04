US Congressman's son steals show by pulling faces during House speech

Working parents the world over understand the perils of taking a child to the office – although few have the experience broadcast on national television.

John Rose was speaking before the House of Representatives on Tuesday while his young son Guy sat behind him and pulled funny faces.

Guy, 6, rolled his eyes and stuck out his tongue for the cameras as Mr Rose spoke on the conviction of former president Donald Trump.

The boy graduated from kindergarten last week and has been going to work with his father.

Video of the child's antics has gone viral.

Mr Rose took some tongue-in-cheek responsibility for his son's actions, saying on social media platform X: “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”