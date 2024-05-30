US gives Ukraine permission to use American weapons in Russia

US President Joe Biden has quietly given Ukraine approval to use American-made weapons inside a limited area of Russia, as Kyiv tries desperately to counter Moscow's advances in the Kharkiv region.

The move runs against Washington’s long-held policy of not allowing Kyiv to use US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia and reflects how serious the situation has become in Ukraine's second largest city.

“The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region, so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them,” a State Department representative told The National on Thursday.

US officials told AP that the American weapons could be used to strike inside Russia.

While Mr Biden approved the weapons being used in defence of Kharkiv – a city in north-east Ukraine that Russia captured early in its invasion only for Kyiv to retake in September 2022 – the move does not reflect a broader policy shift.

“Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile Systems] or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed,” the State Department said.

Russia made gains while Ukraine waited for the US House of Representatives to decide on whether or not to send $61 billion in military aid, which legislators approved last month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Kyiv this month, on Wednesday hinted that the US was ready to “adapt” and “adjust” to the needs of the battlefield in Ukraine.

