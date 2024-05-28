Biden calls Rafah strike 'heartbreaking' but doubles down on Israeli right to self-defence

Israel's strike on a displaced persons camp in Gaza at the weekend is further muddying US President Joe Biden's messaging on operations in Rafah.

A US National Security Council representative called the “devastating images” from the Israeli strike on the southern Gaza city on Sunday night “heartbreaking” but reasserted Washington's view that “Israel has a right to go after Hamas”.

The NSC official told The National that the Biden administration is “actively engaging the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] and partners on the ground to assess what happened”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike – which killed 45 Palestinians, including children – a “tragic mishap” that will be investigated.

The NSC did not respond to The National's questions over whether the claim the attack was a mistake was credible.

“We understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians. But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians,” the US representative said.

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army raid on a camp for displaced people in Rafah. EPA

Mr Biden had previously said Washington would not continue providing aid to Israel should it move forward with a long-threatened invasion of Rafah, but his “red line” has become increasingly blurry amid the continuing military operations there.

The State Department said US policy to Israel had not changed in the wake of the tragic strike.

“We have made clear that if there was a full-scale military operation, there would be some change but as of yet, It's not a change,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Mr Miller defended Israel amid a hail of questions from journalists over the incident.

“As we have said before, Israel has a right to go after the Hamas terrorists responsible for the cold-blooded murder of civilians, as appears to have been Israel's aim here,” he said.

“Hamas should stop hiding behind civilians in Gaza.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration notified the US Congress about a new arms package it planned to deliver to Israel, right after the Pentagon confirmed the pause on a weapons delivery to the country.

The weekend strike reinvigorated calls from a small corner of Mr Biden's Democratic Party to halt military support for Israel.

Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez called the strike “an indefensible atrocity” that was carried out “in open defiance” of Mr Biden's red line and international calls for a ceasefire.

The IDF’s attack on a tent camp of innocents in Rafah is an indefensible atrocity.



This was done in open defiance of @POTUS’s red line and the ICJ’s call for a ceasefire.



It is long past time for the President to live up to his word and suspend military aid. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2024

A growing number of Washington's western allies are changing their tone on Israel as the war in Gaza drags on and the death toll rises past 36,000.

In a symbolic move following the weekend strike in Rafah, Ireland, Spain and Norway formally recognised Palestinian statehood.

The NSC said Mr Biden “believes a Palestinian state should be realised through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition”, spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told The National.

Meanwhile, news outlets reported on Tuesday that Israeli tanks had reached the heart of Rafah.

Israeli troops are now estimated to occupy 60 per cent of the city, including the hill that overlooks the border with Egypt, according to the BBC.

Willy Lowry contributed to this report from Washington