US repatriates 11 citizens from north-east Syria

The US has repatriated 11 citizens from north-eastern Syria, including five children, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday.

About 30,000 people from more than 60 countries remain in Al Hol and Roj displacement camps in the Kurdish-controlled region.

People displaced during the fight against ISIS as well as former militants and their family members have languished in the camps for years, and Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on countries to take back their citizens.

The US has also been pressing other countries to repatriate their citizens.

“The only durable solution to the humanitarian and security crisis in the displaced persons camps and detention facilities in north-east Syria is for countries to repatriate, rehabilitate, reintegrate, and where appropriate, ensure accountability for wrongdoing,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

In addition to the 11 Americans, the US helped to enable the repatriation of six Canadians and four Dutch citizens, as well as another person.

All six Canadians were children, according to Global Affairs Canada.

“The government of Canada has taken extraordinary measures to repatriate six Canadian children from north-eastern Syria,” Global Affairs said.

“The focus is now on protecting the children’s privacy and ensuring they receive the support and care needed to begin a new life here in Canada.”