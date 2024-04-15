Biden hosts Iraq's Al Sudani following Iranian attack on Israel

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday amid soaring tension in the Middle East, following Iran's attack on Israel.

“Our partnership is pivotal for our nations, the Middle East and the world,” Mr Biden said from the Oval Office.

Mr Al Sudani said the visit comes at a "sensitive time".

“The relationship between the United States and Iraq is at an important juncture,” Mr Al Sudani said.

“We aim to discuss the sustainable foundations for a 360-degree strategic partnership."

He added that it was vital to ensure "a smooth transition from a military security-based relationship to a comprehensive economic, political, environmental, educational and security partnership according to the Strategic Framework Agreement".

The White House said the leaders would discuss the agreement, strategies to ensure the sustained defeat of ISIS, financial reforms, and progress towards energy self-sufficiency and modernisation.

The week-long visit, Mr Al Sudani's first since taking office, was supposed to focus on expanding bilateral ties, new economic opportunities and the exit of US forces from Iraq.

But Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday is likely to overshadow the visit.

Israel, the US, the UK and other allies shot down most of the drones and missiles. Iran has said it considers its military action against Israel complete – provided Israel does not strike back.

“Together with our partners, we defeated that attack,” Mr Biden said from the Oval Office.

Tehran said the assault was in response to an April 1 missile attack by Israel on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus that killed two senior Iranian commanders and other officers.

Mr Biden needs Mr Al Sudani to rein in Iran-backed armed groups that conducted scores of attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Gaza war began.

The attacks began in October, following the Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza, but ceased in February, though the Iran attack has caused concern about the potential widening of the conflict.

Mr Al Sudani said that "under the spirit of partnership, our views might be divergent about what’s happening in the region”, but he added that the Iraqi government is “very eager to stop this war which claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including women and children".

Meanwhile, Mr Al Sudani wants to secure an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops from his country, a decade after they arrived in Iraq to fight ISIS. He also wants more US companies to set up shop in Iraq.

About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq in an advise-and-assist capacity, and the two countries began talks in January about ending the international coalition.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Al Sudani met Secretary of State Antony Blinken and he is scheduled to meet the Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

He will also meet the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the co-ordinator for Middle East affairs Brett McGurk, the White House said.