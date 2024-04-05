Earthquake shakes New York and New Jersey

An earthquake centred in the borough of Lebanon, New Jersey, could be felt across the north-eastern region of the US on Friday, including in New York City, where the Big Apple's many skyscrapers shook for several seconds.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Residents as far away as Washington, some 320km to the south-west, said they had felt shaking.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 4.8, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded it at 5.1.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a press briefing that officials were taking the incident "extremely seriously".

"There's always the possibility of aftershocks," she said, adding that "we have not felt a magnitude of an earthquake at this level since about 2011".

"This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century."

A New York City Police Department representative told Reuters that it had not received any reports of damage.

The New York City mayor's office said on X that Eric Adams was being briefed on the incident, and that while there were no reports of major impacts, the impact was still being assessed.

Reporters at the UN building in Manhattan felt the building shake and proceedings at the Security Council, which was discussing the situation in Gaza, were halted briefly while officials determined what was happening.

Moment earthquake shakes UN in New York – video

"You're making the ground shake," Palestine's ambassador Riyad Mansour told the head of Save the Children, whose remarks were interrupted by the quake.

In response to the earthquake, the Federal Aviation Administration told airlines they can expect flights for New York City airports to be held as well as delays until about 12pm.

Friday's tremor comes after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, the strongest in the island in at least 25 years.

Lebanon sits in north-western New Jersey, with the area's name probably derived from the Bible, according to website Living Places.

The first settlers in the area were from Germany and they founded a German reformed church in the 18th century.