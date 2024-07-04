Exit poll predicts large majority for Labour in UK elections

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the UK general election

Exit polls predicted that Keir Starmer will lead the British Labour Party to victory in Thursday's general election after a disastrous Conservative campaign sent the party out of power after 14 years.

The survey for TV broadcasters released seconds after the polls close showed the party on 410 seats and the Conservatives on 131.

Labour returned to the political heights last scaled by Tony Blair in 1997 when the party sought to transform Britain into a progressive society at home and a global force for reformist principles.

The motto of the Starmer campaign emulated the Blair spirit, calling on the electorate to "vote for change".

Cheers rang out at election watch gatherings around the country.

The Conservatives are now looking at a period of consolidation after winning fewer seats than their previous low of 156 in 1906.

A few seats were declared within a couple of hours, giving an early glimpse of the national trends, and a trickle of results turned to a flood between 3am and 5am.

With the leaders' speeches interspersing the live cutaways to failing and winning candidates, the night saw more than 300 new MPs declared.

With the exit poll prediction clear cut, Rishi Sunak was steeled to head to Buckingham Palace on Friday morning.

King Charles III, who has been ailing with cancer, has the duty of naming the new leader, while a stand for a speech at the front door of No 10 Downing Street is installed and removal vans are glimpsed at the back of the street.

With his constituency in north London, Mr Starmer is expected to be joined at home by close aides before cars arrive to take him to the palace to formally “kiss hands” with the king in the ritualised appointment ceremony.

A triumphant arrival at Downing Street and a first speech outside No 10’s famous black door then gives way to security briefings, including letters to the commanders of the nuclear submarines, followed by an intense process of appointing a new cabinet.