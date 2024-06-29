Poll shows generational split in Britain over Israel-Gaza conflict

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

An exclusive poll for The National reveals a generational split in Britain over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Younger people tend to criticise Britain’s stance on Gaza and say the war will influence their general election vote on July 4.

Older voters are more likely to defend the UK’s policy and look unfavourably on ceasefire protests in Britain.

Our poll also shows the Conservatives cratering among younger generations and barely holding on to their elderly support base. The anti-Tory mood extends well beyond typically left-leaning students and young people to middle-aged Britons who are scathing about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his economic record.

There is support for recognising Palestine, and halting arms sales to Israel, from all four age groups in the Deltapoll survey.

But millennials (in their late 20s to early 40s) and Generation Z (teenagers and early 20s) tend to take more pro-Palestinian views.

Asked about ceasefire protests in Britain, 59 per cent of those in Gen Z say they should be allowed to continue.

By contrast, 65 per cent of baby boomers (mainly in their 60s and 70s) say future protests should not go ahead.

The rallies in London and other cities have sparked bitter debate, with former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman calling them “hate marches”.

Another march is planned in central London two days after the election to “tell the new government” to stop arming Israel.

Neither Conservatives or Labour have committed to ending arms exports, while both say they will recognise Palestinian statehood at a future point.

Boomers are the only age group who tend to say the government has done the right thing on Gaza so far, by a margin of 42 to 15 per cent.

Among Gen Z voters, 43 per cent criticise Britain’s policy and 29 per cent see it positively. Many people are unsure.

Several parties and candidates are trying to mobilise a pro-Palestinian vote but the polling suggests it is mainly younger people who will be receptive.

Candidates such as Workers Party leader George Galloway are canvassing for pro-Palestinian votes at the UK election. Getty Images

Only 18 per cent of boomers and 25 per cent of Generation X (in their 40s to early 60s) say Gaza is important to their vote on July 4.

On the other hand, 58 per cent of Gen Z and 43 per cent of millennials say the war does matter to their choice of party.

A point of broader consensus is that Britain should publicly demand a full ceasefire in Gaza, our poll finds.

A total of 62 per cent agree, including majorities in all age brackets.

While all generations tend to support banning arms sales to Israel, this feeling is strongest among Gen Z (73 per cent).

Among boomers, 47 per cent say Britain should stop selling weapons to Israel and 24 per cent disagree.

It is a similar story with regard to recognising a state of Palestine, which has 45 per cent overall to 13 per cent opposed.

All age groups are broadly in favour, but only among Gen Z (65 per cent) is there majority support.

Tory struggles

Our poll also finds that the Conservatives are struggling even to hold on to their usually loyal older voter base.

Despite attempts to draw up pensioner-friendly policies, the Conservatives are backed by only 33 per cent of boomers with 32 per cent going to Labour.

Conservative support falls to 14 per cent in Gen X, 15 per cent among millennials and 9 per cent among Gen Z.

However, there is not universal enthusiasm for Labour among the younger generations.

While Labour could win 45 per cent of the Gen Z vote, Reform UK scores 20 per cent and the Green Party 16 per cent in our poll.

Labour’s support is highest among millennials, standing at 57 per cent.

Deltapoll interviewed 2,077 British adults online between June 24 and 26. The data has been weighted to be representative of the British adult population as a whole.