Putin row casts shadow over Nigel Farage's Reform party

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stood by his claim that the West "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine after facing a barrage of criticism from other political leaders.

Speaking on Monday at a campaign event, Mr Farage said he would "never, ever defend" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, he told the crowd: "I was alone, I was the only person in 2014 who said there will be a war in Ukraine. I can't take those words away and nor would I want to."

He said had been "more far-sighted" in predicting a war in Ukraine, telling an event in Kent: "This has been turned into 'Farage makes outrageous statement', 'Farage defends Putin', well, I've done none of those things.

"I would never, ever defend Putin and I think his behaviour in Ukraine and elsewhere has been reprehensible.

"But if we're going to think towards peace at some time in the not too distant future, perhaps it might be helpful to understand what went wrong in the first place."

On Monday, Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is widely expected to win the general election on July 4, said he strongly disputed the Reform leader’s call that peace talks should be held.

"I fundamentally disagree. Russia is the aggressor here,” said Mr Starmer.

He added that he had been "proud of the fact that we've had unity throughout our parliament" in support for Kyiv.

Mr Starmer was responding to comments by Mr Farage, who said in a TV interview that the West “provoked Putin stupidly”. Mr Farage added: “I guess the question is, what do we do now? And yes, I do support us giving munitions and help to Ukraine, but I feel the war is a complete stalemate. I think the number of lives being lost is horrific.

“There have been no sensible substantive negotiations of any kind and even if negotiations ... fail, I think it's better to have those negotiations than not.”

Speaking in Scotland on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "You all heard what Nigel Farage said about Ukraine.

World leaders attend the Ukraine peace summit - in pictures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins heads of states and country representatives during the Ukraine peace summit at the Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15. AFP

"That plays into Putin's hands. That kind of appeasement is dangerous for Britain's security, the security of our allies that rely on us and will only embolden Putin."

Meanwhile, Mr Farage also hit back at Boris Johnson, after the former prime minister condemned his views.

Writing in The Telegraph on Saturday, Mr Farage had urged readers not to blame him for "telling the truth about Putin's war".

Mr Johnson shared the article on X, formerly Twitter, calling Mr Farage's views "morally repugnant".

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire. PA

Referring to The Telegraph article, Mr Johnson wrote: "This is nauseating ahistorical drivel and more Kremlin propaganda.

"Nobody provoked Putin. Nobody 'poked the bear with a stick'.

"The people of Ukraine voted overwhelmingly in 1991 to be a sovereign and independent country.

"They were perfectly entitled to seek both Nato and EU membership. There is only one person responsible for Russian aggression against Ukraine – both in 2014 and 2022 – and that is Putin.

"To try to spread the blame is morally repugnant and parroting Putin's lies."

Boris Johnson meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine. PA

Mr Putin has served continuously as either Russian president or prime minister since 1999, with elections which have been described as "rigged".

Home Secretary James Cleverly accused Mr Farage of "echoing Putin's vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine" and Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said Mr Farage was "a Putin apologist who should never be trusted with our nation's security".