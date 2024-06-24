Labour's Stella Creasy 'will not be intimidated' following attack on office

A Labour candidate is defiant after a vandal smashed the window and door of her office in an attack that appears to be related to the Israel-Gaza conflict, telling the culprit she will not be “cowed or influenced”.

Stella Creasy, who is standing in Walthamstow, in north-east London, on July 4, posted images of the damage on social media.

She also said “malicious and false” leaflets were handed out and graffiti was sprayed on the road outside her office.

The graffiti, scrawled in green nearby, called the Labour Party “child-bombing liars”.

In a video shared on X on Sunday, Ms Creasy said: “Last night a man took a hammer to my office in Walthamstow in an incredibly violent and anti-democratic attack. He also sprayed graffiti on the road where my office is.

The damage caused by a vandal to Labour candidate Stella Creasy's office along Orford Road, Walthamstow, in the early hours of Sunday. PA Wire

“I’ve always tried to make myself directly available and accountable to local residents, especially those on incredibly controversial issues, whether it’s been abortion, refugee rights, the Syrian air strikes or, yes, the situation in Israel and Palestine.

“What I will not do is give an inch to those people who do not care for the democratic process and use violence, intimidation and harassment, to try to express themselves and make it unsafe for anybody to take part in our politics.”

Walthamstow it’s day 32 of the election and am asking you to not just help find the thug who attacked my office but stand with me rejecting all those who use violence, falsehoods and harassment rather than debate and the ballot box to express themselves for all our sakes. pic.twitter.com/qH33575mHW — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) June 23, 2024

Police said the office on Orford Road was vandalised between 3.10am and 3.30am on Sunday.

Ms Creasy also wrote on social media: “Message to whoever attacked my office last night. You don't intimidate me and you don't belong in the political process.

“Same as those circulating malicious and false leaflets. Police already on this to find you – will press for the strongest penalties for such an anti-democratic attack and I know Walthamstow won't be cowed or influenced by your violence either.”

Smashed windows at Labour candidate Stella Creasy's office on Orford Road, Walthamstow. PA Wire

Detective Superintendent Dion Brown said: “It is entirely unacceptable for the office of one of London's prospective parliamentary candidates to be targeted in this way.”

Scotland Yard also posted a CCTV image of a hooded man on social media.

A Labour representative said: “We completely condemn any intimidation tactics towards candidates of any party. It is vital to our democracy that parliamentary candidates are able to campaign freely.”