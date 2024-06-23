Flight delays at Manchester airport following power cut

Flights leaving Manchester Airport face delays and cancellations on Sunday, following a power cut.

“Passengers due to travel from Terminals 1 and 2 are advised to contract their airlines before coming to the airport as a number of flights are likely to be cancelled,” the airport said in a statement.

Emirates, Etihad and Gulf Air operate services from Manchester's Terminal 1.

EasyJet, which also operates flights from Terminal 1, said there are “very long queues” for security, and disruption to baggage handling systems meant that passengers can only board flights with cabin luggage.

“Although outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result,” the airline said.

“We are doing all we can and working closely with the airport team to minimise the disruption.”

The power cut affected the airport and several surrounding buildings early on Sunday.

“Power has been restored and we are working to get those passengers already at the airport on to flights as soon as possible”, the airport added.

Passengers flying from Terminal 3 are advised to go to the airport as usual, although their flights could be subject to delays.

Passengers took to social media to complain about long queues for check-in desks at Manchester Airport, with images and videos showing people waiting in dimly-lit terminals.

The power cut came at the beginning of the busy summer season for Britain's airports.

Manchester is the UK's third busiest airport, handling around 27 million passengers a year travelling to 200 destinations.