Pro-Palestine protesters break fences to vandalise UK factory over ties to Israel

Pro-Palestine demonstrators in the UK broke into a factory and vandalised equipment they say was being used to supply Israeli forces.

Footage released by Palestine Action shows protesters breaking into the Instro Precision site in Sandwich, on the south-eastern coast of England, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The demonstrators, who wore orange jumpsuits, were shown in the video dismantling three fences to enter the site before crawling through a smashed window. They threw stock to the ground and smashed computers with a crowbar.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation into the incident is under way, Kent Police said in a statement.

The group says Instro Precision is owned by Elbit, one of Israel's largest defence contractors. It produces military-grade electro-optical equipment at the site, Palestine Action says.

A representative for Instro Precision company confirmed the company produced "state-of-the-art electro-optics and night vision systems" at the site, which it supplies to the British Army.

"It is highly irresponsible to sabotage this work, particularly during a period of global instability," the representative added.

Palestine Action broke said that the facility was being used to supply Israeli weapons contractors. Photo: @Pal_action / X

Activists also held a protest at the Scotiabank building in the City of London on Monday morning. The building was sprayed with red paint and protesters blocked the doors.

"Criminal damage of businesses and institutions in the City of London will not be tolerated," police said.

Palestine Action claims Scotiabank’s subsidiary asset management fund, 1832 Asset Management, has shares in Elbit. Scotiabank declined to comment.