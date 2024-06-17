Tories hope 'minister for expats' pledge persuades last-minute voters to sign up

The Conservatives highlighted their pledge to create a minister for expats as the party appealed for voters abroad to sign up to cast their ballots inthe July 4 UK general election, with hours to go to a registration deadline.

The commitment, first made in the party’s manifesto which was released last week, aims to ensure there is a position in government fighting for the rights of citizens living abroad.

In a message shared on Monday, just a day ahead of a Tuesday midnight deadline to register to vote in the election, Conservatives Abroad Chairman Heather Harper urged Britons to register before it is “too late to have their say”.

In the video shared on LinkedIn on Monday, she said: “Conservatives also pledge to have a minister to work across departments to address the specific issues that matter to you, whether it is tax, pensions, tuition fees, bank accounts, visa arrangements or other issues, you will have your champion in government.

“Please, don’t miss this deadline to register now.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged British citizens abroad to sign up – and vote for his party – in a direct appeal to overseas voters.

“We’re the only party which really thinks about British citizens living abroad,” he said.

“Liberal Democrats want to ensure that British citizens’ voices are heard, no matter where they live in the world, by introducing overseas constituencies. They believe it is the best way to effectively and fairly represent the needs and interests of Brits abroad.”

Labour, which is on course for an easy victory, according to polls, told The National that the opportunity to vote in the election is one which should be grasped by all Britons abroad.

The spokesman added: "Whether they have just left the UK or been away for decades, British citizens abroad (and certainly their friends and families back home) have been deeply affected by this chaotic Conservative government.

"We urge all potential overseas voters to register right away, and help bring in the change our home country desperately needs."

About five million Britons live abroad, and this year's election will be the first that more than half of them will be eligible to vote in, after a law removed a 15-year cap on their rights.

This affects up to three million citizens living abroad who have either lived in or been registered to vote in Britain.

The Electoral Commission told The National that 73,653 overseas electors have submitted applications to register to vote since the announcement of the general election on May 22.

The largest number of overseas applications were made the following day, on May 23, with 9,507 applications submitted.

In total, around 137,000 Brits abroad have registered this year, most of whom signed up after the law changed on January 16.

Around 61,000 remain on the register, meaning just 199,000 Britons living overseas could take part in the election on July 4.

The UAE is the most popular country of residence for expatriates after Germany and Spain, with 240,000 British people resident in Dubai alone, according to the Expat Insider 2023 report.

To register, British citizens must provide their national insurance number and last UK postcode.

Their votes will be counted at the last UK address they were registered to vote at or lived at, and they can exercise their democratic right to vote by a trusted proxy or by post.

UK general election campaigning - in pictures

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks at the launch of the Labour party's 2024 general election manifesto in Manchester. AP

Who can vote

You must be either a British citizen, or an eligible Irish citizen registering to vote in Northern Ireland.

Registration

The first step for a British citizen living overseas who wants to vote in the election is registration.

In Northern Ireland, you must register on a paper form but it can be done online for the rest of the UK.

You will need to provide details, such as your passport number, plus the address and time you were last registered or resident in the UK.

Local authorities, which are responsible for the electoral roll in their area, must be able to verify your identity and past connection to the area.

You can find contact details for the relevant local council by entering the postcode of the last place you lived in the UK, using the commission's postcode tool.

Proxy and postal votes

After registration, voters can choose whether to vote by proxy or post.

Anyone wishing to apply for a postal vote must do so by 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Alternatively, you can apply for a proxy vote, which means you ask someone who is already a registered voter to cast a ballot on your behalf. They must already be eligible to vote in the election and bring their ID.

The parties' pledges

The Tories have pledged to cut National Insurance by another 2 per cent to 6 per cent, while giving an assurance that income tax and VAT will not rise. On migration, another big issue, the Conservatives plan to introduce an annual cap.

Labour’s manifesto included targeted tax increases, including closing non-dom loopholes and applying VAT and business rates on private school fees. It said there would be no rise in income tax and NI, but it has not ruled out changes to capital gains tax or pensions tax relief.