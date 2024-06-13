Howzat for a view: Cricket-lover's dream home overlooking Lord's available for £31m

Cricket fans take note: the chance to own a sprawling penthouse mansion with unbeatable panoramic views of Lord’s has become available.

Lord’s View One apartments offer owners the chance to watch cricket at Lord’s from your bed, living room or roof garden.

Four newly-built penthouses with cricket-inspired interiors have been built on the top of a refurbished 11-storey apartment building which directly overlooks Lord’s Cricket Ground, known as the home of the sport, in central London.

The range in price from £7.75 million ($9.91 million) to £8.35 million

But the developer is offering the opportunity to buy all four penthouses £31.35 million, with 8,975 square feet of internal living space featuring 12 bedroom suites, four reception rooms, four roof gardens with 3,895 square feet of space and the advantage of several private lift lobbies and access points for family and staff.

The option is perfect for overseas buyers from the Middle East, India or Asia, who often have large families and staff, said Neir Gigi, Head of Knight Frank in St Johns Wood, which is marketing the Lords View One development.

One of the balconies at the Lord’s View One development. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

“We would envisage a family would create a nine-bedroom suite domain and have staff quarters providing three bedrooms,” Mr Gigi told The National.

“The ability to buy 12 bedroom suites in central London is very rare, so we anticipate strong interest in this opportunity especially from the Middle East and India and Indian families who are based in the UAE and Gulf region.

A rooftop terrace at Lord’s View One. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

“St John’s Wood has always been and retained its status as a strong magnet for families from the Middle East and India looking for a base in London. The area provides a high proportion of family homes and the proximity of Regents Park, Mayfair and the West End are big draws.”

Eat your dinner and watch the cricket from Lord’s View One. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

The apartments feature 2.9 metre ceilings and full-height windows.

On the top floor, each penthouse has a reception room with full-height windows on either side. The double aspect room offers front row seats for Lord’s to the north, complete with sliding glass windows which open out to a private room terrace, and far reaching views over Regent’s Park and the London skyline to the south.

The room features oak panelling, oak parquet flooring and a bespoke joinery wall with a marble fireplace and spaces for books, art and a TV.

The living room of one of the apartments. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

Each penthouse features a large kitchen with a quartz topped central island, more oak panelling, quartz-topped wood units and a wall of glass on one side overlooking Lord’s.

A curved timber staircase surrounded by glass connects both floors.

On the bottom floor of each of the four penthouses there are three bedrooms, with proportions described as a “supersized American luxury hotel suite”. Each has an en suite bathroom.

The principal bedroom suite spans the entire depth of the penthouse, providing both sunrise and sunset views.

One of the master bedrooms. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

On the top level of each penthouse there is a private roof garden which overlooks the cricket ground. It features greenery, a terraced area for sun loungers and seating, a cocktail bar with bar stools and an outside built-in kitchen.

“These magnificent penthouses are perfect for lovers of cricket and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and we anticipate they will attract global interest particularly in countries where cricket is popular including Britain, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand,” said Andrew Lock, development partner of LandCap and director of Imperial Penthouses.

A wider view of the apartments. Photo: LandCap / Tony Murray

“St John’s Wood is also extremely popular with American families and we believe they will like the large entertaining spaces, the American luxury hotel suite style bedrooms and the wonderful abundance of outside living space.”