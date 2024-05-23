Oxford University: 16 pro-Palestine protestors arrested by police

Police arrested 16 pro-Palestine protestors after they entered a building at Oxford University on Thursday.

Members of Oxford Action for Palestine (OA4P) had entered the administrative building on Wellington Square at 8am, demanding that the university divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Demonstrators wrote “We are in lockdown – no access” on a piece of paper outside the building and refused to leave.

Images on social media showed officers from Thames Valley Police moving into the area and removing several people, including one person on a stretcher.

Thames Valley Police later confirmed that 16 people were arrested for aggravated trespass, with one person also arrested on suspicion of common assault.

In a statment, it said its officers used "lawful, proportionate and necessary action in the difficult circumstances they faced".

"Elements of this protest sought to obstruct the removal of the persons arrested. These protests have been peaceful and no arrests were made."

A student has been taken out of the Oxford University admin office building in a stretcher - still chanting to the student protestors outside who are waiting for the other dozen or students who have not been allowed to leave the building pic.twitter.com/aFohJjh4a6 — Madeleine Jane (@_MadeleineJane) May 23, 2024

At least five police vehicles were parked on Wellington Square with another parked at the back of the building, according to The Telegraph.

Footage posted on social media by OA4P showed altercations between officers and students sitting in the road blockading a police van which it said was carrying detainees.

“Let them go,” the demonstrators chanted.

“It is evident the administration would rather arrest, silence, and physically assault its own students than confront its enabling of Israel’s genocide in Gaza [through investments],” the group said on X.

At the scene, Oxford politics student Kendall Gardner said police had dragged students out of the way. “We've been met with extreme violence and hostility,” she said.

At least 16 people were arrested at the scene, police say. Reuters

The university had no immediate comment on Thursday's events, though it has previously said it respects the right to freedom of expression in the form of peaceful protests.

Britain's universities have been hit by widespread protests in recent months following October 7, including at Goldsmiths College, Cambridge University and London School of Economics.

Last week, Cambridge students departed from tradition by having their graduations at an alternative venue due to a pro-Palestinian protest camp outside the building that has been used for ceremonies since the 18th century.

Activists pitched tents outside Senate House this week and the university said on Thursday that it had taken the “very difficult decision” to use an alternative location for Friday’s graduations.

More graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday.