One dead and several injured in severe turbulence on London to Singapore flight

At least one person has died and several others were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London was hit by severe turbulence.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said in a statement.

Flight SQ321, operating from London Heathrow to Singapore, encountered severe turbulence en route on Monday.

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545 hrs local time on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines said.

The company added it was working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical treatment, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

This is a developing story ...