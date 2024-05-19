Number of migrants crossing Channel approaches 10,000 mark so far this year

More than 100 people made the crossing in small boats this weekend

Migrants are brought into Dover Port after being picked up in the English Channel by the Border Force. Getty Images

Migrants are brought into Dover Port after being picked up in the English Channel by the Border Force. Getty Images

Nicky Harley author image
Nicky Harley
London
May 19, 2024
Powered by automated translation

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK in small boats across the Channel is approaching the 10,000 mark, as two more vessels arrived on Sunday.

A total of 103 people made the crossing in two boats on Saturday, bringing the total so far this year, not including Sunday’s arrivals, to 9,803.

This compares to 7,217 by the same date last year and 8,693 in 2022, 3,112 in 2021 and 1,492 in 2020.

There were 29,437 arrivals in 2023, down 36 per cent on a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

Read More
Five migrants, including child, die in English Channel small boat crossing

Women and children were the first to be taken off the boats on Sunday morning as they were taken into Dover on-board a Border Force vessel.

“The unacceptable number of people who continue to cross the Channel demonstrates exactly why we must get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible," a Home Office spokesman said.

“We continue to work closely with French police who are facing increasing violence and disruption on their beaches as they work tirelessly to prevent these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys.

“Last year they stopped 26,000 people from reaching our shores.

“We remain committed to building on the successes that saw arrivals drop by more than a third last year, including tougher legislation and agreements with international partners, in order to save lives and stop the boats.”

The government has said it expects to deport 5,700 asylum seekers to Rwanda this year.

A Sudanese migrant on the beach at Gravelines, near Dunkirk, after leaving a smuggler's boat which was punctured with a knife by French police officers to prevent an attempt to cross the English Channel. All Photos: AFP

A Sudanese migrant on the beach at Gravelines, near Dunkirk, after leaving a smuggler's boat which was punctured with a knife by French police officers to prevent an attempt to cross the English Channel. All Photos: AFP

Updated: May 19, 2024, 2:21 PM
MigrantsUK
Editor's picks
More from the national