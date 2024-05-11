Solar storm: First 'extreme' event in 20 years produces spectacular auroras

The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on Friday, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain, but scientists say the event could bring possible disruptions to satellites and power grids.

The first of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun – came just after 5pm UK time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Centre.

It was later upgraded to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm, the first since the “Halloween Storms” in October 2003 caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa. More CMEs are expected to pummel the planet in the coming days.

Authorities notified satellite operators, airlines and energy providers to take precautionary steps for potential disruptions caused by changes to Earth's magnetic field.

Unlike solar flares, which travel at the speed of light and reach Earth in around eight minutes, CMEs travel at a relatively more sedate pace, with officials putting the current average at 800km per second.

The CMEs emanated from a massive sunspot cluster that is 17 times wider than our planet. The Sun is approaching the peak of an 11-year cycle that brings heightened activity.

The public were encouraged by the NOAA's Brent Gordon to try to capture the night sky with phone cameras even if they could not see auroras with their naked eyes.

“Just go out your back door and take a picture with the newer cell phones and you'd be amazed at what you see in that picture versus what you see with your eyes,” he said.

Carrington Event

Fluctuating magnetic fields associated with geomagnetic storms induce currents in long wires, including power lines, which can potentially lead to blackouts. Long pipelines can also become electrified, leading to engineering problems.

Officials said the public should have the normal backup plans in place for power cuts, such as having torches, batteries and radios at hand.

The most powerful geomagnetic storm in recorded history, known as the Carrington Event after British astronomer Richard Carrington, occurred in September 1859.

Excess currents on telegraph lines at that time caused electrical shocks to technicians and even set some telegraph equipment ablaze.