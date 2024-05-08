Cameron commends UK and US for striking Houthis after Red Sea attacks

David Cameron is expected to say Nato needs to adopt a harder edge for a tougher world during a speech at the National Cyber Security Centre on Thursday.

The Foreign Office is billing Lord Cameron's address as his first "big picture" policy speech, which maps out how the UK should respond to a more dangerous world.

He will call on Britain and its allies to “out-compete, out-co-operate and out-innovate” their adversaries in an continuing “battle of wills”.

“If [Vladimir] Putin’s illegal invasion teaches us anything, it must be that doing too little, too late, only spurs an aggressor on," Lord Cameron will say, according to early released excerpts of his speech.

“I see too many examples in this job of this lesson not having been learnt.

“Take the Red Sea, where ship after ship has been attacked.

"While many countries have criticised the Houthi attacks, it is only the US and Britain that have been willing and able to step up and strike back at them.”

He is expected to address some European countries’ apparent unwillingness to invest in defence “even as war rages on our continent”.

Lord Cameron will say that others are “so cowed by accusations of colonialism that they will not condemn practices like female genital mutilation”.

He will also urge Nato countries to agree at a summit in the US in July to spend 2.5 per cent of their GDP on defence.

US and UK carry out more strikes against Houthis in Yemen - video

Mr Cameron will say we “must see all allies on track” to meet the commitment set out in 2014 to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence, and then “move quickly to establish 2.5 per cent as the new benchmark for all Nato allies”.

According to Nato, two thirds of its 32 members are expected to meet or exceed the 2 per cent target in 2024, up from 11 in 2023.

Last year only five Nato states – Poland, the US, Greece, Estonia and Lithuania – spent more than 2.5 per cent of their GDP on defence, which the UK has pledged to do by the end of the decade.

Lord Cameron will also underline the need for the UK to invest in old alliances, with the freedom of being outside the EU, such as partnerships in Europe, the Five Eyes alliance, the G7 and Nato.

He will call for a push to establish new partnerships, like the Aukus alliance with the US and Australia, and the Joint Expeditionary Force collaborations with nations in northern Europe.

Lord Cameron will also refer to his recent travel to Central Asia, and discuss “strengthening our bilateral relationships with countries such as those in Central Asia who see the destructive, reactionary policies of our adversaries as a threat to their security and prosperity".

He will also address the Lord Mayor’s Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London on Thursday evening.