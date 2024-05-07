UK's Defence Ministry hit by cyber attack with 'Chinese hallmarks'

Chinese hackers are suspected of having infiltrated a payroll system for the Ministry of Defence, potentially compromising the bank details of all serving armed forces personnel and some veterans.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is due to be questioned in the Commons on Tuesday about the hack, which may have also accessed a “very small number” of addresses.

The department took immediate action when it discovered the breach, taking the external network – operated by a contractor – offline.

It is understood that initial investigations found no evidence that data had been removed. However, affected service personnel will be alerted as a precaution and provided with specialist advice.

China said on Tuesday that it “firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyber attack”.

It also rejected any attempt to use the issue of cyber attacks for political ends to smear other countries, a representative for its Foreign Ministry said.

Mel Stride, the government minister on the morning media round, said the database had been taken offline quickly and that more information on the attack would be provided soon.

“The MoD has acted very swiftly to take this database offline. It's a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD,” he said on Tuesday.

But he added the government was not currently pointing the finger at Beijing.

“That is an assumption … we are not saying that at this precise moment,” he said.

However, MP Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative former minister, said the digital onslaught against a third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence had all the hallmarks of a Chinese cyber attack.

The ex-soldier and former chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: “Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel's bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced.”

Mr Ellwood said China had been caught out trying to gain information from RAF pilots in the past.

Prof Ciaran Martin from the Blavatnik School of Government, who is a former chief executive of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre, said it appeared the case was at the “lower end of serious”.

“Whilst this, on the basis of the information available at the moment, looks serious, it’s at the lower end of serious. It seems like a broad data set but not a very deep one. It’s not what you would call a crown jewel data set,” he told Today on Tuesday.

“By contrast, for example, nine years ago, the Chinese state is believed to have walked off with the American federal government security clearance database of 20 million past, present and prospective US government employees.

“The security clearance database has every possible aspect of personal information about an individual. So, it is a wholesale compromise.”

The payroll data is limited, and although it is probably useful for gathering “building block intelligence” or to criminals for identity impersonation and fraud, “it would be less sensitive than some of the other data sets held by the MoD”, Prof Martin said.

MP Tobias Ellwood said the infiltration of a payroll system for the Ministry of Defence pointed to China. AFP

The Defence Ministry has been working at speed to uncover the scale of the attack since it was discovered several days ago.

Labour's shadow defence secretary, John Healey, said: “So many serious questions for the Defence Secretary on this, especially from forces personnel whose details were targeted.

“Any such hostile action is utterly unacceptable.”

In March, the UK and the US accused China of a global campaign of “malicious” cyber attacks, in an unprecedented joint operation.

Britain blamed Beijing for digital attacks on the Electoral Commission watchdog in 2021 and for being behind a campaign of online “reconnaissance” aimed at the email accounts of MPs and peers.

In response to the Beijing-linked hacks on the Electoral Commission and 43 people, a front company, Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, and two people linked to the APT31 hacking group were hit with sanctions.

But some of the MPs who were the targets of the Chinese state said the response did not go far enough, and urged the government to toughen its stance.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith repeated those calls, calling China a “malign actor” and saying it was “yet another example of why the UK government must admit that China poses a systemic threat to the UK and change the integrated review to reflect that”.

The Metropolitan Police said it was not involved in any investigation at this stage.