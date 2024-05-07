Chaos at UK airports as glitch closes e-gates

Passengers arriving at some of the UK's busiest airports on Tuesday faced long queues and chaotic scenes after a malfunction in the UK Border Force’s electronic gate system.

Airports including London Heathrow, the country’s busiest, experienced a systems cut that the hub described as a “nationwide issue".

Immigration officers at several airports across the UK were dealing with technical problems.

Heathrow Airport said it was aware of problems for Border Force nationwide and was trying to help.

Gatwick and Stansted, two of London's other airports, and Manchester Airport and Edinburgh also confirmed problems.

The Home Office, the UK government department responsible for immigration and Border Force, said: "We are aware of a technical issue affecting e-gates across the country."

Pictures posted on social media showed long queues at passport control gates.

"We are working closely with Border Force and affected airports to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Heathrow posted on X.

Seems to be a UK nationwide airport system crash. No e gates working. This is the current queue in Gatwick airport with lots of children and no water #welcometotheuk pic.twitter.com/ckT21gJYXx — Rosie (@rxsiebo) May 7, 2024

"Our teams are supporting Border Force with their contingency plans to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise for any impact to your journey."

One traveller described border officials rushing to manually process passport holders.

"All the e-gates were totally blank and there was just a lot of chaotic scenes," said Sam Morter, 32, who was returning to Heathrow from a holiday in Sri Lanka.

Mr Morter said he made it out of the airport in about 90 minutes.

Videos posted on social media platform X showed long queues of passengers at passport desks in airports including London's Stansted and Heathrow.

A London Gatwick representative said: "Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to a nationwide issue with UK Border Force e-gates.

Passports were being checked manually at some airports.

"We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force's systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports," a Manchester Airport representative said.

It was not immediately clear how badly flights are being disrupted.

Britain's automated border gates system crashed in May 2023, causing long queues and several hours of delays for passengers.

The country's air traffic system also went into meltdown in August 2023 when a technical problem disrupted the National Air Traffic Service for several hours.