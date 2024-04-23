Five migrants, including child, die in English Channel small boat crossing

At least five migrants, including a child, died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel, hours after the UK government passed a bill that will see Britain send migrants who arrive in the country illegally to Rwanda.

The French coastguard said police were operating at a beach following the incident on Tuesday morning, adding there were several “lifeless bodies”.

Those who died included three men, a woman and a child, they said. French media reported the child was a four-year-old girl.

"Around 5am this morning, a small boat set sail," said a representative for the coastguard.

"After an initial stranding on a sandbank, the boat set out to sea again. A crowd movement apparently occurred in the overloaded boat."

The coastguard representative said agents were still operating at sea on Tuesday morning after what the official called a busy morning, with several crossing attempts.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the UK government was doing all it can to stop dangerous small boat crossings.

Speaking after news broke of Tuesday's incident, Mr Cleverly said: "These tragedies have to stop. I will not accept a status quo which costs so many lives.

"This government is doing everything we can to end this trade, stop the boats and ultimately break the business model of the evil people smuggling gangs, so they no longer put lives at risk."

Minister of State for Countering Illegal Migration, Michael Tomlinson, said reports of further deaths in the English Channel were "absolutely chilling".

Asked about the reports on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "It is absolutely chilling to hear that. We have had fatalities now in the Channel for nine consecutive months."

The incident came hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed that "nothing will stand in our way" of getting flights to Rwanda off the ground, as the government braced itself for legal challenges to the scheme to send asylum seekers to the east African country.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration Bill) cleared Parliament shortly after midnight as peers backed down, ending resistance to the scheme.

The Prime Minister said the Rwanda scheme will deter migrants from seeking to cross the English Channel.

Preparations for the first flights will begin within days, with asylum seekers who could be relocated being identified and possibly detained.

Charter planes are expected to leave for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, with Mr Sunak promising "multiple flights a month", although minsters conceded numbers being sent to Kigali would be small at first.

He said an airfield was on standby, slots were booked for flights, 500 staff were ready to escort migrants and courts had been reserved to process appeals.

Charities and rights groups say they will try to stop individual deportations and the trade union that represents border force staff is promising to argue the new legislation is unlawful "within days" of the first asylum seekers being informed they will be sent to Rwanda.

Mr Tomlinson said the government was prepared for "inevitable" legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme.

He told Times Radio: "It's inevitable. I'm afraid that there will be challenges. There are people who don't like this policy; the Labour lords, as we saw last night and the Labour Party. There are people who are determined to do whatever it takes to try and stop this policy from working."

He accused some opponents of making "patronising and supercilious" arguments about the safety of Rwanda.

"Frankly, some of the debate that we've heard in the House of Commons and the House of Lords - not recently, but in the early days - was very patronising and almost supercilious in looking down at Rwanda.

"Rwanda is a very progressive country. And we've seen that in all sorts of international measures as well."

Rwanda's migration centres - in pictures

The Hope Hostel in Kigali, Rwanda, was due to house asylum seekers under the British government's plan. PA

Shadow foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said the Rwandan scheme is an "extortionately expensive gimmick" and that if Labour wins the next election, they will introduce an alternative plan.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Cooper said: "This is not a serious plan to actually tackle the problem. It's costing around half a billion pounds for just 300 people to be sent to Rwanda, that's less than 1 per cent of asylum seekers. It's not addressing the 99 per cent, it's not addressing the overall problem.

"That's why Labour would replace the Rwanda scheme with a new plan to boost our border security, to go after the criminal gangs and their networks right across Europe.

"We would also have stronger powers, stronger intelligence agreements, and new fast-track systems in the UK, so that we have a new returns and enforcement unit."

Michael O'Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said he has "serious concerns" about the Rwanda scheme, which raises "major issues about the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law more generally".

"The United Kingdom government should refrain from removing people under the Rwanda policy and reverse the Bill's effective infringement of judicial independence," he added.

More than 250 organisations from across civil society in the UK have signed a letter sent to the Prime Minister following the passage of the act, saying the plan breaks international law and “abandons our duty to share in the global responsibility towards those forced to seek safety”.

The letter also describes the legislation as "a shameful and performatively cruel law that will risk people's lives”. Signatures include the Refugee Council, JCWI, Jesuit Refugee Service UK, Detention Action, Refugee Action, Freedom from Torture and Care4Calais.

Tens of thousands of migrants - many fleeing wars and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia - have reached Britain in recent years by crossing the English Channel in small boats on risky journeys organised by people-smuggling gangs.

The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

People smugglers typically overload rickety dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.