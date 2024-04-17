Yvonne Fletcher murder: Private prosecution of Qaddafi aide sought over officer's death

A former colleague of a police officer shot dead outside the Libyan embassy has hired a team of specialist lawyers to bring a private prosecution for murder against an aide to Muammar Qaddafi.

Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was killed while policing a demonstration against Qaddafi 40 years ago today and John Murray promised his friend and colleague as she lay dying he would find those responsible for her death.

Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk was found jointly liable for Ms Fletcher’s death in 2021 outside the Libyan People's Bureau in St James's Square, London, in April 1984, in a civil case brought by Mr Murray.

Now Mr Murray, 67, is seeking to bring a private prosecution against Mr Mabrouk, who lives in Libya, after prosecutors in the UK dropped a case against him in 2017. This will include a request for his extradition to the UK to stand trial.

To pursue this prosecution, Mr Murray has instructed private prosecution experts Edmonds Marshall McMahon, Barnaby Jameson KC, and solicitors McCue Jury & Partners, who will be working on a not-for-profit basis. He is also crowdfunding to cover the cost of bringing the prosecution.

To mark the 40th anniversary of WPC Fletcher’s death, a memorial will be held on Wednesday at the former site of the embassy where a guard of honour will be mounted women police officers.

Mr Murray said the “terrorist murder of Yvonne Fletcher” was “one of the worst atrocities executed by Qaddafi”.

“To this very day the quest for justice for Yvonne continues and although we have had historic victories in both the High Court and Appeal Court, the man who allegedly orchestrated Yvonne’s murder continues to live freely,” he said.

Police officer Yvonne Fletcher was fatally shot outside the Libyan embassy in St James's Square, London, on April 17, 1984 as she policed a protest against Muammar Qaddafi. All photos: Getty Images

Mr Murray said that if the UK’s Crown Prosecution service “cannot or will not proceed with criminal charges, the only option available is to embark on our own legal action in the criminal courts”.

"It is a stain on the nation’s conscience that WPC Yvonne Fletcher’s alleged killer, Mabrouk, continues to live freely in Libya," he said.

“This private prosecution should mean that Mabrouk will face a criminal trial and Yvonne will finally get the justice our country owes her.”

In a joint statement McCue Jury & Partners’ Matthew Jury, and Andrew Marshall, of Edmonds Marshall McMahon said: "This private prosecution should mean that Mabrouk will face a criminal trial and Yvonne will finally get the justice our country owes her.”

Mr Mabrouk was not present when Ms Fletcher was shot, having been detained by the police before the demonstration.

But Mr Justice Spencer said that Mr Mabrouk was an “active participant” in a plot to fire on the demonstrators.

Mr Mabrouk was arrested in 2015 in the UK, where he owned a home in Reading, Berkshire, but two years later police said charges could not be brought because key evidence had been kept on grounds of national security.

Despite being the prime suspect in the case, he was reportedly given several visas to return to the UK between 1999 and 2011 amid claims he was recruited as a “state asset”.

He is the only person to be arrested in connection with the case and denied having anything to do with the shooting.

Libya admitted responsibility in 1999.