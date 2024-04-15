David Cameron urges Muslim leaders not to boycott Downing Street Eid event

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has urged Muslim leaders to abandon plans to boycott a Downing Street Eid Al Fitr reception and to “put aside political differences”.

It comes amid reports that some guests intend to avoid Monday's event in protest against the government’s support for Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to host Muslim public figures, politicians and business and charity leaders for the annual celebration.

On Monday, Lord Cameron said Eid was a time to "bring people together" and urged those who had received an invitation to attend the event.

“I had an Eid celebration at the Foreign Office a few days ago and I think ambassadors from every Arab country turned up to that celebration, as did the ambassador from Israel," he told Times Radio.

“So I think all these religious festivals are a time to put aside political differences and think of the things that bring us together. One of the things that brings us together in Britain is that we’re a country with an established church, but also a country that respects other faiths and respects other celebrations, and I think that’s the right thing to do.

“So I’d urge people who get that nice invitation to go to No 10 Downing Street, whether it’s Diwali, whether it’s Eid, whether it’s Easter, they’re always very good parties and very well done and I’d encourage people to go.”

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi, who was Britain’s first female Muslim cabinet minister, is reportedly among those expected to skip the event. She has been outspoken in her criticism over the plight of people in Gaza.

A No 10 representative said they understood concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

“The Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming members of the Muslim community to the Eid reception in Downing Street later this week and celebrating their contribution to public life,” they said.

“But we share the deep concern that many British Muslims have over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our priority has always been to avoid further escalation in the region.

“That’s why we have long called for an immediate humanitarian pause with progress towards a sustainable ceasefire and consistently urged Israel and all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law.”

Israel's war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people, has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 33,800 Palestinians.

The government has faced pressure to halt arms sales to Israel.

On Saturday, the UK supported Israel in helping to intercept more than 300 drones and ballistic and cruise missiles launched towards its territory by Iran.

Mr Sunak is set to address the House of Commons on Monday on developments in the Middle East.

In a statement on Sunday, the British government said it has moved “several additional” fighter jets and refuelling tankers to the region following Iran’s attack.