Iran influence in London poses threat to British society, report warns

Iran’s malign influence in the UK poses a “multidimensional threat to British society” with the government being urged to take urgent action to counter it, an influential think tank has stated.

The paper, which was written before Iran’s missile attack on Israel, argued that Tehran had spent decades “curating a politico-religious infrastructure in Britain” that centred on Iran’s “UK nerve centre”, which the report named as the Islamic Centre of England Ltd (ICEL) in Maida Vale, west London.

Policy Exchange, which helps shape some government policy, also called on the security agency MI5 to take more action to prevent the Iranian regime infiltrating the population.

read more UK summons Iranian diplomat after threats force TV channel to close in London

Iranian clerics should also be barred from obtaining British visas as they are allegedly provoking extremism, the report, entitled Tehran Calling – The Iranian Threat to the UK, states.

The report comes after a series of serious terror threats allegedly from Tehran’s operatives against the independent Iran International television station, which is based in London, and the stabbing of one of its journalists, Pouria Zeraati, last month.

ICEL’s director was appointed by Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, Policy Exchange disclosed.

“ICEL is not merely some dry, arid religious institution, rather it sits at the centre of a substantial network of Iranian influence operations within this country,” wrote the report’s author Dr Paul Stott.

The report says country is also seeking to “wield significant social and cultural influence” by imposing blasphemy codes and creating institutions that “project power and influence” on behalf of Iran.

Pouria Zeraati. Photo: Iran International

With Iranian flags flying at pro-Palestinian protests in this country, the report stated that Iran “constitutes a multidimensional threat to British society – one which requires urgent government action”.

For the first time the report named Al Hashd al Sha’abi militias known as Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), as hosting pro-Iranian activists who were particularly active in London as instability grips the Middle East.

Iran’s supporters were also looking to influence major protests in Britain but there was “limited evidence the authorities have fully scoped this reality”.

Senior clerical figures closely tied to the ruling regime had travelled freely between Tehran and London, and that had continued despite Tehran imprisoning British citizens such as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

It urged the government to no longer issue visas to Iranian nationals who worked at ICEL or to the country’s clerics. “Iran is a hostile, clerical state,” it said.

It called on the Home Secretary James Cleverly to order MI5 and the Home Office to counter Iranian subversion in the UK “as an immediate priority”.

“This should include a focus on Iranian efforts to shape pro-Palestinian protests, which are likely to negatively impact UK social cohesion and counter-extremism policies,” it warned.

Furthermore, MI5 should provide an annual threat statement, covering the types of extremism it is countering.

The report should provide trends in Islamic extremism as well as far-right organisations and threats from states such as Iran.

It highlighted Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which produces a similar annual report. “The Home Secretary must request the same of MI5,” the report said.

Policy Exchange also called for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to be proscribed under UK terrorism laws.

“In large part to ensure that contact between it and British citizens is effectively criminalised,” it said. “It is vital though that proscription is not a glass ceiling, as it has been in the past, but instead serves as a spur for further action.”