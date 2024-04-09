Cash boost for Bahrain-UK space project

A joint project between Britain and Bahrain that aims to measure carbon emissions in the Gulf from space received a second cash injection on Monday.

The project, which involves the Bahrain National Space Science Agency and the University of Leicester in the UK, as well as British company Geospatial Insight and YBA Kanoo Group in Bahrain, aims to create a new capability to enable the monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions in the Gulf region from a small spacecraft.

"We are delighted to have secured the funding and look forward to working with the University of Leicester and our Gulf region partners to advance the technology and business models," Dave Fox, chief executive at Geospatial Insight, told The National.

The UK Space Agency on Monday announced the project will receive £1.4 million, having received initial funding of £75,000 last year.

The project was one of 11 the UK Space Agency said would be given extra funding, as they showcase "the best of UK space expertise on the international stage".

The £13 million funding boost was announced on the opening day of the 39th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs in the US.

"The projects supported by our International Bilateral Fund champion the best of British innovation, while strengthening our ties with the wider space community," said Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency.

"Together we can break new ground, further our understanding of the Universe and use the vast power of space to protect and benefit lives on Earth."

The surface of Mars. Some of the projects that receive funding from the UK Space Agency could revolutionise the ability to travel to the Red Planet. Photo: Nasa

Aside from the Bahrain project with the University of Leicester, the other 10 schemes include one that will look at creating safe and efficient nuclear fission capabilities in space and a venture between British and Australian companies and universities that aims to develop a space-based agricultural complex for growing plants in low and zero gravity.

"The UK is home to some of the brightest minds in space science, aerospace engineering and an entrepreneurial commercial space sector," said UK Space Minister Andrew Griffith.

"It’s no wonder the world wants to collaborate with Britain when it comes to space.

"I am delighted that today we have been able to support new space collaborations with private organisations from countries like the US, Australia, Canada, India and Singapore."

