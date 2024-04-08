London to get boost from Microsoft AI hub

London's status as a centre of technological innovation and excellence received a boost on Monday with the announcement that Microsoft intends to build an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in the UK capital.

Microsoft said it will start recruiting AI engineers for the hub at Paddington, and is “actively hiring exceptional individuals who want to work on the most interesting and challenging AI questions of our time”, Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Microsoft AI said in a blog post.

The new London hub will be run by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI engineer who worked with Mr Suleyman when they were both at Google DeepMind and Infection AI.

“I’m deeply aware of the extraordinary talent pool and AI ecosystem in the UK,” Mr Suleyman said.

“I know, through my close work with thought leaders in the U.K. government, business community and academia, that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation and economic growth.”

The Microsoft AI London hub adds to the tech giant's existing presence in the UK, which includes the Microsoft Research Cambridge lab.

At the same time, it complements Microsoft’s £2.5 billion investment aimed at upskilling the British workforce for the advent of AI and building the infrastructure to power the AI economy, including bringing 20,000 of the most advanced graphic processors (GPUs) to the UK by 2026.

London attracts AI

Microsoft's move illustrates the growing magnetism of London as a place for the business of advanced technology, and especially AI.

Just last year, ChatGPT developer Open AI made London the destination for its first office outside the US, and C3.ai relocated its European headquarters from Paris to London.

Meanwhile, the biotech company Recursion Pharmaceuticals announced last month that it will open an AI unit in the Kings Cross area of London in June.

Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Microsoft AI. AFP

The UK played host to the world's major first AI Summit in November last year, where politicians, tech leaders, diplomats and entrepreneurs gathered at the famous Bletchley Park site, where top British codebreakers once cracked Nazi Germany's “Enigma” code.

The idea of the Summit was to take steps to create a set of global guiding principles in the development of AI.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US Vice President Kamala Harris on the second day of the UK's Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit at Bletchley Park. Getty Images

The government has asked its regulators to publish plans by end of April for how they are responding to AI risks and opportunities with instructions to produced binding requirements for most advanced general-purpose AI systems.

In February it said developers building the most advanced AI systems must be required to ensure they are accountable for making these technologies sufficiently safe.