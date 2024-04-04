Global prostate cancer cases expected to double between 2020 and 2040

Prostate cancer cases are predicted to double between 2020 and 2040, as populations age and life expectancy increases worldwide, a new study suggests.

Annual cases are projected to reach 2.9 million in 2040, up from 1.4 million in 2020, with deaths rising by 85 per cent over the period to almost 700,000 each year.

Low and middle-income countries are expected to experience the highest increase in cases and deaths, due to rising mortality rates compared to most high-income countries, where deaths from the disease have fallen since the mid-1990s.

And because the main risks for the cancer – ageing and a family history of the disease – are unavoidable, researchers warn it will not be possible to avoid the coming surge.

“As more and more men around the world live to middle and old age, there will be an inevitable rise in the number of prostate cancer cases,” said Professor Nick James, lead author of the Commission, Professor of Prostate and Bladder Cancer Research at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“We know this surge in cases is coming, so we need to start planning and take action now. Evidence-based interventions, such as improved early detection and education programmes, will help to save lives and prevent ill health from prostate cancer in the years to come. This is especially true for low- and middle-income countries which will bear the overwhelming brunt of future cases.”

The research was carried out by the Lancet Commission on prostate cancer, which will be launched by a presentation at the European Association of Urology Congress, which runs from April 5 to 8.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. According to the NHS, symptoms do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to impact the tube that carries urine from the bladder. They include an increased need to pee; straining during urination and a feeling that your bladder has not been fully emptied.

However, symptoms of an enlarged prostate do not necessarily mean cancer is present.

Screening for the condition is commonly done via the PSA test, a blood test that measures levels of a protein called prostate-specific antigen (PSA). However, the test often detects prostate cancer which may never cause symptoms and does not need treatment.

There is currently no screening programme for prostate cancer in the UK because the NHS says the benefits have not been proven and the PSA test is often unreliable.

Screening instead relies on "informed choice" PSA testing, which means it is only carried out following a discussion of risks and benefits with a doctor.

The study authors recommend the use of MRI scans in combination with PSA testing to screen men at high risk of the disease, such as those who are of African origin, carry a BRACA2 mutation or have a family history of the cancer in high-income countries.

They say the approach would detect potentially lethal disease while reducing over-diagnosis and over-treatment.

However, they caution that MRI should not be used alone, since biopsies are the most effective way of identifying aggressive cancers.

The Commission said more research is needed into prostate cancer in non-white European men in order to improve detection and treatment.

Research tends to focus on white European men, despite the risk being higher for black men, particularly those of west African descent. Statistics show they also suffer a higher death rate.

The researchers said cancer screening trials are urgently needed in low and middle income countries in order to enable earlier diagnosis, since most men there present with an advanced form.

More awareness is also necessary in low and middle income countries about the symptoms of metastatic cancer, which can include bone pain, caused by metastatic disease.

The Commission authors suggest that programmes should involve new technologies and channels such as smartphones, social media, and influencers.

“As well as the obvious direct effects on individual men’s health, rising numbers of cases and deaths from prostate cancer could have huge economic and social impacts on families in low-and middle-income countries, said Professor James N’Dow, Chair in Surgery, University of Aberdeen and Founder of Horizons Trust & Horizons Clinic, Gambia.

“Men in these countries are very often a family’s main breadwinner, so if they die or become seriously ill, this can lead to families facing major economic hardship.

“By preparing now for the upcoming surge in prostate cancer cases, with a particular emphasis on improved education and earlier diagnosis programmes, many of these harms could be reduced substantially.”

