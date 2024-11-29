Sheikh Khaled approves Dh7.72 billion housing package for Abu Dhabi citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved the third housing benefit package of the year, valued at more than Dh7.72 billion, to 5,374 Emiratis.

The package includes housing loans totalling more than Dh3.569 billion, helping 2,373 citizens. It also includes residential land and housing grants worth Dh3.67 billion, benefiting 2,540 citizens, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments amounting to more than Dh486 million. This exemption has benefited 461 citizens.

The total value of housing benefits disbursed during 2024 has now reached Dh13.216 billion, benefiting 8,891 citizens, Abu Dhabi Media Office added.

“The distribution of this package highlights our leadership’s continued dedication to enhance the welfare of our citizens and their families, and nurture familial and social cohesion within the emirate, while advancing its comprehensive development,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

Name: Colm McLoughlin Country: Galway, Ireland Job: Executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free Favourite golf course: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club Favourite part of Dubai: Palm Jumeirah