Sheikh Khaled approves Dh7.72 billion housing package for Abu Dhabi citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved the third housing benefit package of the year, valued at more than Dh7.72 billion, to 5,374 Emiratis.
The package includes housing loans totalling more than Dh3.569 billion, helping 2,373 citizens. It also includes residential land and housing grants worth Dh3.67 billion, benefiting 2,540 citizens, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.
Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments amounting to more than Dh486 million. This exemption has benefited 461 citizens.
The total value of housing benefits disbursed during 2024 has now reached Dh13.216 billion, benefiting 8,891 citizens, Abu Dhabi Media Office added.
“The distribution of this package highlights our leadership’s continued dedication to enhance the welfare of our citizens and their families, and nurture familial and social cohesion within the emirate, while advancing its comprehensive development,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.
Kanguva
Director: Siva
Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley
Singham Again
Director: Rohit Shetty
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone
Rating: 3/5
Cricket World Cup League 2
UAE squad
Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind
Fixtures
Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE
Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands
Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman
Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE
Name: Colm McLoughlin
Country: Galway, Ireland
Job: Executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free
Favourite golf course: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club
Favourite part of Dubai: Palm Jumeirah
RESULTS
5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m
Winner: Samau Xmnsor, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)
5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Ottoman, Szczepan Mazur, Abdallah Al Hammadi
6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,800m
Winner: Sharkh, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi
6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,800m
Winner: Yaraa, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri
7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m
Winner: Maaly Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi
7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m
Winner: Jinjal, Fabrice Veron, Ahmed Al Shemaili
8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m
Winner: Al Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel