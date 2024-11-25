Sheikh Abdullah meets King Hamad of Bahrain on official visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met King Hamad of Bahrain at Al Safriya Palace as part of his official visit to the kingdom on Monday.

In the meeting, held after Sheikh Abdullah took part in the 12th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee on Sunday, the two men looked to build on bilateral ties between their nations.

King Hamad praised the outcomes of the Joint Higher Committee session and noted achievements made in enhancing the strategic partnership and bilateral co-operation between the UAE and Bahrain, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE and Bahrain share a long-standing and strong relationship. He also praised the progress and prosperity in Bahrain under the leadership of King Hamad.

He also met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, also Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Gudaibiya Palace on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Bahrain on Tuesday after an invitation from Prince Salman.

Sheikh Khaled will hold talks with the crown prince, with a focus on strengthening ties between the countries and exploring ways to enhance co-operation, including in the economic, investment and developmental fields, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders will also look at "other vital areas" that "support the shared vision of fostering prosperity while contributing to peace and stability in the region".

