Religious leaders call for greater collaboration on environmental issues ahead of Cop29 climate talks

Religious leaders have called on the coming Cop29 climate summit to focus on the need for spiritual reform and the ethical enhancement of humanity by fostering respect and care for nature.

The call was made as the Global Summit of Religious Leaders concluded in Baku, where the Cop29 conference takes place next week. The meeting was attended by about 300 prominent religious and government representatives, as well as heads of international organisations. They called for increased collaborative efforts among political, social and religious leaders to address green issues.

Participants expressed deep concern about global climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, drought, land degradation, wildfires, marine pollution, food security, water scarcity, armed conflicts and terrorism, as well as religious and ethnic violence, state news agency Wam reported.

Those at the event also expressed a readiness to establish a permanent advisory council of religious leaders at the Secretariat of the United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change to spearhead projects based on ethical and religious responsibilities towards the environment and its resources.

They stressed the need to promote environmental awareness through religious discourse and bolster the ideological foundations for addressing climate issues, thus supporting global climate action initiatives.

Members of the summit also welcomed the Call of Conscience: The Abu Dhabi Interfaith Statement for Climate, which was signed at the Cop28 Global Faith Leaders Summit in 2023 and took place in the capital.

