President Sheikh Mohamed pardons footballers and club director jailed for assaulting security guard

President Sheikh Mohamed has pardoned two players and a director of an Egyptian football club convicted of assaulting a security guard following match in Abu Dhabi.

The three men, from Zamalek football club, were sentenced to one month in jail and fined Dh200,000 each by an Abu Dhabi Court on Tuesday after an incident in the Egyptian Super Cup semi-final game between Zamalek and Pyramids, held at Al Nahyan Stadium on October 20.

Sheikh Mohamed's directive "embodies the deep fraternal bond" between the Emirates and Egypt, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday evening, and served to support the deep-rooted ties between the nations.

The trio were taken into custody on October 20. A video went viral showing them brawling with a security guard after Zamalek’s 5-4 win in a penalty shootout.

“The three defendants were convicted for assaulting the safety of public employees while performing their duties, and committing acts that would disturb public order and incite riots in front of the fans during the football match between Zamalek and Pyramids,” the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department had said earlier.

“After examining the case and its circumstances and conditions, it was found that the accusation against the defendants were proven, taking into account what was stated in the statements of the victims in the investigations of the Public Prosecution,” the authorities added. “The security cameras proved the defendants did not comply with the regulatory controls and assaulted the safety of public employees.”

