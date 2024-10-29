Two Egyptian footballers jailed for assaulting security guard in Abu Dhabi

Two players and a director of Egypt's Zamalek football club have been sentenced to one month in jail and fined Dh200,000 each by an Abu Dhabi Court.

The three men were on Tuesday convicted of assaulting a security guard during a match between Zamalek and Pyramids, in the semi-final of the Egyptian Super Cup held in Abu Dhabi on October 20 at Al Nahyan Stadium.

“The three defendants were convicted for assaulting the safety of public employees while performing their duties, and committing acts that would disturb public order and incite riots in front of the fans during the football match between Zamalek and Pyramids,” the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said.

The trio were taken into custody on October 20. A video went viral showing them brawling with a security guard after Zamalek’s 5-4 win in a penalty shootout.

“After examining the case and its circumstances and conditions, it was found that the accusation against the defendants were proven, taking into account what was stated in the statements of the victims in the investigations of the Public Prosecution,” the authorities added. “The security cameras proved the defendants did not comply with the regulatory controls and assaulted the safety of public employees.”

