Sheikh Abdullah meets UN chief Guterres in New York

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, at the organisation's headquarters in New York, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Guterres discussed boosting co-operation between the UAE and the UN, especially in humanitarian and developmental fields.

They also explored details of the latest UN General Assembly session, including the outcome of the Summit of the Future. At the two-day summit, which took place before the assembly meetings, the UN adopted a Pact for the Future aimed at addressing 21st-century challenges including conflict, climate change and human rights.

Sheikh Abdullah and the UN chief, meanwhile, also discussed regional and international developments and their potential impact on international peace and security, focusing on bolstering global responses to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing its co-operation and partnership with the UN in support of sustainable development in communities and the adoption of innovative, flexible and effective solutions to address global challenges.

The meeting was attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

