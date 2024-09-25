Mr Esgueran plans to stay in the UAE until he retires

The apartment also has a balcony

But he said his decor is meaningful to him

The residential building is in Barsha South 3

Jay Esgueran lives in a one-bedroom apartment he bought for Dh674,000 in Samana Hills, Arjan, Dubai. All photos: Christopher Pike for The National

Mr Esgueran plans to stay in the UAE until he retires

The apartment also has a balcony

But he said his decor is meaningful to him

The residential building is in Barsha South 3

Jay Esgueran lives in a one-bedroom apartment he bought for Dh674,000 in Samana Hills, Arjan, Dubai. All photos: Christopher Pike for The National

Mr Esgueran plans to stay in the UAE until he retires

My Own Home: Filipino's one-bedroom Arjan apartment increases in value by Dh100,000