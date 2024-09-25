My Own Home: Filipino's one-bedroom Arjan apartment increases in value by Dh100,000

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-own-home/"><i><b>My Own Home</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in</b></i> Jay Esgueran arrived in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> six years ago after living in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank">China</a>. He works for a company that imports and distributes fresh produce, predominantly bananas and pineapples, and the Filipino technical manager has moved around Asia, changing country every two to three years. But now he feels settled in the UAE. He’s planning to stay until he retires, although his wife and two children are currently in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/philippines/" target="_blank">Philippines</a> for his sons to complete their education. Only two years after arriving in the UAE, Mr Esgueran decided that, since he planned to be here long-term, he would buy a property of his own. He opted for a one-bedroom apartment off-plan in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2023/04/26/dubais-samana-developers-launches-82m-cruise-ship-styled-residential-project/" target="_blank">Samana</a> Hills, a residential building in Arjan, and it has since increased in value by at least Dh100,000 ($27,225). He loves it so much, he's now looking to invest in more property in the area. <i>The National </i>takes a look around. I have a one-bedroom unit with a nice view of the pool and it’s on the second floor. I like the community, as it’s peaceful and quiet. I was living opposite this building while it was being constructed. That was before the Covid-19 pandemic. I had been here for two years and I told my wife Dubai is very safe. It’s the best so far in terms of countries I have lived, so I said 'why don’t we explore investing our money in the city?' I was already paying per year in rent. So I approached the developer of Samana and they said there’s one unit left. And that’s the one I’m currently staying in. I love Arjan. It’s a beautiful place for me. It's like heaven, because I don't like to be stuck in traffic jams and the E 311 is only a three-minute drive away. I bought it off plan in 2020 and only moved in two years later. It was Dh674,000 and recently someone approached me offering around Dh780,000 to Dh800,000. But I will keep it. We have a pool and gym. They’re great – I have no complaints at all. I love the layout, especially the kitchen and the living room, so I haven’t changed anything. The interiors are simple but meaningful. I don’t know if it’s my age, but I like a quiet place with not too many decorations, so what I do have means something. I only have one wall with any decoration on it. This has been my longest overseas assignment so far. I was looking to be in the UAE for the next 10 years – while I still have a job. My plan is to stay in the apartment until I reach retirement age. I also want to buy a studio for investment purposes. Again, definitely in the Arjan area.