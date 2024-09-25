Jay Esgueran lives in a one-bedroom apartment he bought for Dh674,000 in Samana Hills, Arjan, Dubai. All photos: Christopher Pike for The National

My Own Home: Filipino's one-bedroom Arjan apartment increases in value by Dh100,000

Jay Esgueran lives in the UAE, while his wife and two children are back in the Philippines

Katy Gillett

September 25, 2024