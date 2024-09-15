Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad in hospital after Dubai balcony fall

Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was seriously injured after falling from the balcony of an apartment in Dubai.

The Al Shabab star "fell from the balcony of his second-floor home”, a Dubai Police statement read.

The force is investigating what happened. No one was with the player at the time of the incident, according to reports. Police did not say where the apartment is located or which hospital he was taken to.

He remains in intensive care.

“The efforts of the medical teams continue to provide him with the necessary care," police said.

Al-Muwallad is a winger for Al Shabab in Riyadh and in the national team squad. He began his football career at the age of 16.

