Fahad Al-Muwallad fell off balcony in accident, Dubai police says

Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident where he fell off a balcony at his Dubai home, the Dubai Police General Command said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Al-Muwallad “was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, when he fell from the balcony of his second-floor home,” the statement read.

The Dubai Police is currently conducting investigations into the incident that occurred while he was on the balcony.

Mr Al-Muwallad is “under observation as he lies in intensive care in one of Dubai's hospitals”, the statement said.

“The efforts of the medical teams continue to provide him with the necessary care.”

He is a professional football player, currently playing as a winger for the Al-Shabab Saudi Arabian club in Riyadh.

He began his football career at the age of 16.

The Dubai Police said it will inform authorities of the results of its investigations when they are complete.

